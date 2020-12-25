Pope on Christmas: Vaccines for all; needy, vulnerable first

Normally, tens of thousands of people would have crowded into St. Peter’s Square to receive the pope’s Christmas blessing and speech. But Italian measures to try to rein in holiday infections allow people to leave their homes on Christmas for only urgent reasons like work, health, visits to nearby loved ones or exercise close to home.

The pandemic's repercussions on life dominated Francis' reflections on the past year.

“At this moment in history, marked by the ecological crisis and grave economic and social imbalances only worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, it is all the more important for us to acknowledge one another as brothers and sisters,” Francis said.

Fraternity and compassion applies to people "even though they do not belong to my family, my ethnic group or my religion,” he said.

Francis prayed that the birth of Jesus would inspire people to be “generous, supportive and helpful'' to those in need, including those struggling with ”the economic effects of the pandemic and women who have suffered domestic violence during these months of lockdown."

Pope Francis crosses himself in front of a statue of Baby Jesus after celebrating Mass on Christmas eve, at St. Peter's basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (Vincenzo Pinto/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Vincenzo Pinto Credit: Vincenzo Pinto

Nuns stand in front of the Nativity scene prior to the start of Pope Francis' Urbi et Orbi message (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) on Christmas' day in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

People take pictures from the window of the main balcony of the St. Peter's Basilica at the end of Pope Francis' Urbi et Orbi message (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) on Christmas' day at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Pope Francis, background second from left, delivers the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing inside the blessing hall of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (Vatican Media via AP) Credit: Divisione Produzione Fotografica Credit: Divisione Produzione Fotografica