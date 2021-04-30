Pope names new bishop for Biden's Wilmington diocese

Both Malooly and the archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, made clear that Biden was welcome to receive Communion at churches they oversee despite his support for abortion rights.

Malooly was to introduce Koenig to his new flock at a press conference Friday, amid questions about Koenig's position on whether Catholic politicians who support abortion rights should be denied Communion.

Koenig’s appointment was one of two in the U.S. announced Friday by the Vatican.

The pope also named Monsignor James Golka, of the diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska, to replace the retiring bishop of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Bishop Michael Sheridan.

