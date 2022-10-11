Pope marks 60th anniversary of Second Vatican Council

Francis, 85, is the first pope to have been ordained after the council, and his priorities are very much inspired by it.

“Above all peace, above all the poor church,” said Vatican II historian Alberto Melloni told The Associated Press about Francis.

Melloni also pointed to Francis' insistence on a “synodal” or decentralized church, with an emphasis on lay Catholics rather than clerics. The lay-centric vision of the church is clearly evident in Francis' decision to allow laypeople, including women, to head Vatican offices and in the the two-year “synod” process in which ordinary Catholic faithful have joined a global consultation on the life and mission of the church.

But Vatican II still very much divides the church, with progressives seeing it as a break from the past and conservatives seeing it as fully in line with church tradition and chafing at the “spirit of Vatican II” progressive read of it. Francis has exacerbated those divisions by reimposing restrictions on the celebration of the pre-Vatican II Latin Mass.

His synod office, which is organizing next year's culminating summit, pointed to the “spirit of the Second Vatican Council" as inspiring its work, saying much of what Vatican II taught has yet to be fully understood or implemented.

Conservatives have bristled at Francis' synod process, with German Cardinal Gerhard Meuller asserting it amounts to a “hostile takeover of the Catholic Church.” He told the EWTN broadcaster that Vatican II reaffirmed that divine revelation could not change and that any other interpretation was not only erroneous but dangerous.

“John XXIII did not convoke Vatican II to reinvent Catholicism,” writes church historian George Weigel in his new book “To Sanctify the World: The Vital Legacy of Vatican II.”

“As he put it in his opening address, the council’s ‘greatest concern’ must be the more effective presentation of Catholic truth in full” through a new language and vocabulary that could be understood in the modern world, Weigel wrote.

Vatican II coincided with the Cuban Missile Crisis, when the United States and Soviet Union came as close as they ever had to nuclear war. Looking ahead to Tuesday’s anniversary of Vatican II, Francis noted over the weekend that Russia is threatening to use its nuclear arsenal in its war in Ukraine.

“Why can’t we learn from history?” Francis asked. “Even in those times, there was grave conflict and tensions, but they chose the path of peace.”

Credit: Raoul Fornezza Credit: Raoul Fornezza

Credit: Girolamo Di Majo Credit: Girolamo Di Majo