Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk

“Let us all commit ourselves to imploring peace, from our balconies and in our streets,'' Francis said. ”May the leaders of nations hear people's plea for peace."

In a clear reference to the threat of nuclear warfare, Francis quoted from a noted declaration of 1955: “'Shall we put an end to the human race, or shall mankind renounce war?'"

He was quoting from a manifesto written by philosopher Bertrand Russell and physicist Albert Einstein. The manifesto's text, sounding a grim warning against the consequences of nuclear warfare, was issued a few months after after Einstein died.

Meanwhile, in Britain, the leader of the Anglican church, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, called for Russia to declare a cease-fire and withdraw from Ukraine.

Noting that in the Eastern Orthodox church followed by many in Russia and Ukraine Sunday marks the start of Holy Week — with Easter coming on April 24 — Welby exhorted Russia to withdraw from Ukraine and commit to talks.

Francis also drew attention to other wars in the speech known by its Latin name “Urbi et Orbi” — to the city and to the world.

"May the conflict in Europe also make us more concerned about other situations of conflict, suffering and sorrow, situations that affect all too many areas of our world, situations that we cannot overlook and do not want to forget,'' Francis said.

Two days after Palestinians and Israeli police clashed in Jerusalem, Francis prayed that "Israelis, Palestinians and all the inhabitants of the Holy City, together with pilgrims, experience the beauty of peace, of living in brotherhood and of accessing Holy Places” in reciprocal respect.

He called for peace and reconciliation for the peoples of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Libya.

Francis spoke plaintively about Yemen, “which suffers from a conflict forgotten by all, with continuous victims." He expressed hope that a recent truce would restore hope to that country's people.

He also prayed that God grant “reconciliation for Myanmar, where a dramatic scenario of hatred and violence persists,” and for Afghanistan, which is gripped by a humanitarian crisis, including food shortages.

Francis denounced the exploitation of the African continent and “terrorist attacks — particularly in the Sahel region,” as well as the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia and violence in Congo.

In Latin America, many have seen their plight worsen during the coronavirus pandemic, aggravating social problems stemming from corruption, violence and drug trafficking, the pontiff said.

But Francis found hope in the "open doors of all those families and communities that are welcoming migrants and refugees throughout Europe,'' referring to the some 10 million people who have either fled Ukraine or are internally displaced by the war.

Earlier, the pontiff, who has a knee ligament problem, limped badly as he made his way to an altar set up in front of St. Peter’s Basilica. The altar was shaded by a canopy against brilliant sunshine.

After the end of Mass, Francis boarded the white popemobile for a whirl through the square among the cheering ranks of the crowd.

The easing of many pandemic restrictions have seen tourism boom in Rome, with many flooding the city for Holy Week ceremonies that culminated on Easter.

In Spain, believers and secular enthusiasts flocked back in large numbers to Holy Week processions this week for the first time since the start of the pandemic after most health restrictions were lifted.

___

Jill Lawless in London and Joseph Wilson in Barcelona contributed.

Combined Shape Caption Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis sits on the altar during the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis sits on the altar during the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis, center, is helped on the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis, center, is helped on the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis blesses the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis blesses the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis celebrates the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis celebrates the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis delivers the traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' (To the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday mass he led in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis delivers the traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' (To the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday mass he led in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis delivers the traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' (To the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday mass he led in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis delivers the traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' (To the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday mass he led in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis blesses the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis blesses the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leads the Easter Sung Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent, England, Sunday April 17, 2022. The leader of the Anglican church strongly criticized the British government’s plan to put some asylum-seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda, saying “sub-contracting out our responsibilities” to refugees cannot stand up to God’s scrutiny. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller Combined Shape Caption The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leads the Easter Sung Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent, England, Sunday April 17, 2022. The leader of the Anglican church strongly criticized the British government’s plan to put some asylum-seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda, saying “sub-contracting out our responsibilities” to refugees cannot stand up to God’s scrutiny. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller