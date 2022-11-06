Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society

Francis has long maintained a prison ministry, staying in touch with Argentine inmates he got to know while archbishop in Buenos Aires. He frequently visits prisons during his foreign trips and has celebrated Holy Thursday liturgies with Rome-area inmates, but no such encounters were scheduled during his Bahrain trip.

Bahrain’s government maintains it respects human rights and freedom of speech, and that its criminal justice system is compliant with international law. However, activist groups repeatedly have criticized the condition of prisons and prisoners in the yearslong crackdown on dissent on the island.

According to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, Bahrain in 2017 ended a de-facto moratorium on the death penalty and has executed six prisoners since. The group and Human Rights Watch have documented a “dramatic increase” in the number of death sentences being handed down since 2011, with 26 people currently on death row, half for political activities.

Upon arriving in Bahrain on Thursday, Francis called for authorities to refrain from recourse to the death penalty and to ensure basic human rights are guaranteed for all citizens. The government told The Associated Press the country has a “zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination, persecution or the promotion of division based on ethnicity, culture or faith.” Still, the crackdown largely has targeted the island’s Shiite majority and those calling for governmental reforms.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino