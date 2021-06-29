Pope Francis: Thank you, Benedict, for praying for church

“Currently, he's the Vatican's contemplative one, who is spending is life praying for the church and for the diocese of Rome, of which he is emeritus bishop,” Francis said.

"Thank you, Benedict, dear father and brother. Thank you for your credible witness,'' Francis added.

He concluded with yet another expression of gratitude, saying, “Thanks for your gaze continuing turned toward the horizon of God, thank you.”

Some Church observers have expressed discomfort at the reality of having a retired and current pontiff both living at the Vatican. Others criticized the retirement decision itself.

Francis, 84, pays occasional calls on Benedict at the monastery. The current pope has also indicated that if, like Benedict, he feels he no longer has the strength to adequately carry out a pontiff's mission to the church, he might consider resignation himself.

Caption Pope Francis celebrates Mass during the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

