Pope Francis seen leaving hospital 10 days after surgery

Pope Francis is greeted by hospital staff as he sits in a wheelchair inside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, July 11, 2021, where he was hospitalized for intestine surgery. (Vatican Media via AP)
Pope Francis is greeted by hospital staff as he sits in a wheelchair inside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, July 11, 2021, where he was hospitalized for intestine surgery. (Vatican Media via AP)

National & World News
Updated 22 minutes ago
Pope Francis has been seen leaving the hospital 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was seen leaving the hospital on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon.

Witnesses said a car carrying Francis, 84, was seen leaving Rome’s Gemelli Polytechnic hospital Wednesday morning.

Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. It was a planned procedure, scheduled for early July when the pope’s audiences are suspended anyway and Francis would normally take some time off.

Francis will have several more weeks to recover before beginning to travel again in September. There are plans for him to visit Hungary and Slovakia in a Sept. 12-15 trip, and then make a quick stop in Glasgow, Scotland, in November to participate in the COP26 climate conference. Other possible trips are also under review.

The Vatican had originally said Francis could be discharged last weekend, but later said he would stay a few days extra for further recovery and rehabilitation therapy.

The pope appeared for the first time in public since the surgery on Sunday, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony, surrounded by young cancer patients. He used the occasion to call for free health care for all.

On Tuesday afternoon, the eve of his release, he visited the pediatric cancer ward, which is located on the same floor as the papal hospital suite.

The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed when he was a young man but has otherwise enjoyed relatively robust health.

Pope Francis caresses a young oncological patient at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, where he is hospitalized following intestine surgery. (Holy See Press Office via AP)
Pope Francis caresses a young oncological patient at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, where he is hospitalized following intestine surgery. (Holy See Press Office via AP)

Pope Francis caresses a young oncological patient at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, where he is hospitalized following intestine surgery. (Holy See Press Office via AP)
Pope Francis caresses a young oncological patient at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, where he is hospitalized following intestine surgery. (Holy See Press Office via AP)

Pope Francis blesses a young oncological patient at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, where he is hospitalized following intestine surgery. (Holy See Press Office via AP)
Pope Francis blesses a young oncological patient at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, where he is hospitalized following intestine surgery. (Holy See Press Office via AP)

Pope Francis caresses a young oncological patient at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, where he is hospitalized following intestine surgery. (Holy See Press Office via AP)
Pope Francis caresses a young oncological patient at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, where he is hospitalized following intestine surgery. (Holy See Press Office via AP)

