Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pope Francis thanks people for their prayers 'from the bottom of my heart' in audio message

Pope Francis recorded a pained and labored audio message to thank people for their prayers for his recovery, the first public sign of life from the 88-year-old pope since he was hospitalized three weeks ago with double pneumonia
By COLLEEN BARRY and NICOLE WINFIELD – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis recorded a pained and labored audio message Thursday to thank people for their prayers for his recovery, the first public sign of life from the 88-year-old pope since he was hospitalized three weeks ago with double pneumonia.

Francis’ weak voice, discernable through his labored breaths and in his native Spanish, was broadcast to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square who had gathered for the nightly recitation of the rosary prayer.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the square, I accompany you from here,” he said, his soft voice piercing the hushed square. “May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you.”

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis recorded an audio greeting Thursday to thank people for their prayers as he continued his recovery from double pneumonia in stable condition with no new respiratory crises or fever, the Vatican said.

The audio was to be broadcast at the start of the evening Rosary prayer in St. Peter's Square, Vatican officials said.

Given the continued stability of Francis' condition, doctors said they didn’t expect to provide a new medical update until Saturday. His prognosis remains guarded, meaning he is not out of danger.

The Vatican said Francis continued respiratory and other physical therapy Thursday, worked, rested and prayed from the 10th floor papal suite at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

The pope has been sleeping with a non-invasive mechanical mask to guarantee that his lungs expand properly overnight and help his recovery. He has been transitioning to receiving high-flow oxygen with a nasal tube during the day. His routine now includes physical therapy, along with treatment for double pneumonia and respiratory therapy, Vatican officials said.

The 88-year-old pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been stable for three full days after suffering a pair of respiratory crises Monday.

The Vatican said the evening Rosary prayer for Francis would be presided over by Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, the deputy official in charge of the Vatican’s department for religious orders. The department is actually headed by Sister Simona Brambilla, the first-ever nun named as prefect of a major Holy See office. But when Francis appointed her in January, he simultaneously named Artime as “pro-prefect” in a sign that he foresaw there were some functions that only an ordained priest can perform.

The pope has been sleeping with a non-invasive mechanical mask to guarantee that his lungs expand properly overnight and help his recovery. He has been transitioning to receiving high-flow oxygen with a nasal tube during the day. His routine now includes physical therapy, along with treatment for double pneumonia and respiratory therapy, Vatican officials said.

The pope was supposed to attend a spiritual retreat this weekend with the rest of the Holy See hierarchy. On Tuesday, the Vatican said the retreat would go ahead without Francis but in “spiritual communion” with him. The theme, selected before Francis got sick, was “Hope in eternal life.”

People walk next to St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman holds a banner with a photograph of Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People and a Christian priest stand next to the statue of Pope John Paul II outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Girls, with ashes on their foreheads, pray during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man holds a little dog during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman places a Christian rosary at the statue of Pope John Paul II outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People sit next to the statue of Pope John Paul II placed outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mexican painter Roberto Marquez places a painting of Pope Francis he made outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman touches the statue of Pope John Paul II placed outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman is silhouetted as she holds a Christian rosary after praying next to the statue of Pope John Paul II placed outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Christian Catholic worshippers pray as they walk towards St. Peter's Square, in Rome, Italy, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Christian Catholic worshippers pray as they walk towards St. Peter's Square, in Rome, Italy, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman takes photographs of St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Cardinal Arthur Roche pray during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Pope stable with no new respiratory crises but will sleep with ventilation mask, Vatican says

Pope Francis stable a day after respiratory crisis, spent 'long periods' off noninvasive ventilator

Pope resting after acute breathing crises forced him to resume noninvasive ventilation

The Latest

Financial news is displayed as people work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

If you're thinking about selling your stocks, you might want to think twice

4m ago

Toys are expected to cost more by fall due to new US tariffs on Chinese imports

5m ago

Trump changes course and delays some tariffs on Mexico and Canada

8m ago

Featured

(L-R) Lobbyist Edward Lindsey and Robin Fowler watch a video feed of the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

LIVE UPDATES

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

It’s Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators will vote on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.