X

Pope Francis leaves hospital; 'Still alive,' he quips

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was discharged on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away: “I'm still alive.”

Francis, 86, was hospitalized on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic after reportedly having breathing difficulties following his weekly public audience. The pontiff was treated with antibiotics administered intravenously, the Vatican said.

Before departing, Francis had an emotional moment with a Rome couple whose 5-year-old daughter died Friday night at the hospital. Serena Subania, mother of Angelica, sobbed as she pressed her head into the chest of the pope, who put a hand on the woman's head.

Francis seemed eager to linger with well-wishers. When a boy showed him his arm cast, the pope made a gesture as if to ask “Do you have a pen?” A papal aide handed Francis one, and the pope autographed the cast.

The pontiff answered in a voice that was close to a whisper when reporters peppered him with questions, indicating he did feel chest pain, a symptom that convinced his medical staff to take him to the hospital Wednesday.

Francis sat in the front seat of the white Fiat 500 car that drove him away from Gemelli Polyclinic. But instead of heading straight home, his motorcade sped right past Vatican City, according to an Associated Press photographer positioned outside the walled city-state.

The pope was apparently headed to a Rome basilica that is a favorite of his. After he was discharged from the same hospital in July 2021 following intestinal surgery, Francis stopped to offer prayers of thanksgiving at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, which is home to an icon depicting the Virgin Mary.

On Friday, Vatican officials said Francis would be at St. Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter, April 9.

___

Gregorio Borgia contributed reporting.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Charlie Culberson happy for opportunity back with Braves organization10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Never in my wildest dreams’: Georgians speak out on indictment
13h ago

Credit: Compilation

EXCLUSIVE: UGA knew of staffer’s speeding history before fatal crash
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Athens cookie-dough store encounters backlash over ‘Bullard’s Buckeye Crunch’
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Athens cookie-dough store encounters backlash over ‘Bullard’s Buckeye Crunch’
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Michael Soroka set for first Triple-A start with Gwinnett
7h ago
The Latest
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 7 dead, dozens injured
12m ago
Israeli police fatally shoot man at Jerusalem's holiest site
28m ago
Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top