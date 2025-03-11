Breaking: Uber at fault for sex trafficking of Georgia child, lawsuit says
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pope Francis follows Vatican spiritual retreat as doctors say he's no longer in imminent danger

Pope Francis has participated remotely in the Vatican’s spiritual retreat after getting good news from his doctors
Nuns attend a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nuns attend a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By NICOLE WINFIELD – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis participated remotely in the Vatican's spiritual retreat Tuesday after getting good news from his doctors: They upgraded his prognosis and say he is no longer in imminent danger of death as a result of the respiratory infection that has kept him hospitalized for nearly a month in the longest and gravest threat to his 12-year papacy.

The 88-year-old pope isn’t out of the woods yet, however. Doctors are still cautious and have decided to keep him hospitalized for several more days to receive treatment, not to mention a period of rehabilitation he will likely need.

Dr. Carmelo D’Asero, an infectious diseases specialist and expert in geriatric diseases, said Francis was clearly making slow and gradual progress, but still had not recovered fully. He said it remains to be seen how and when he can return to the Vatican, and whether he will need supplemental oxygen to breathe going forward.

“We must not forget that he has been hospitalized for one month,” said D’Asero, who is not involved in Francis’ care. He noted that the arrival of spring in Rome should help. Francis’ bronchitis typically flares during the winter months.

“We are entering a warm seasons, which is surely good for those who suffer of respiratory diseases,” he said. “I think he will go back to work, but with smaller workloads and with a constantly monitored oxygen therapy.”

Francis, who has chronic lung disease, is still using supplemental oxygen during the day and a ventilation mask at night to help him breathe.

The Vatican said Francis resumed physical and respiratory physiotherapy Tuesday, and followed the Vatican’s weeklong spiritual retreat via videoconference for a third day.

“It really makes me happy, because we were sad as it looked like he was not recovering," said Sister Maria Letizia Salazar, a nun who was praying for Francis on Tuesday outside the Gemelli hospital. “But now that I’ve got this news I am very happy."

This week also counts some important anniversaries for Francis: Tuesday is the 67th anniversary of his entry into the Jesuit religious order’s novitiate, and Thursday marks the 12th anniversary of his election as pope.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

A woman prays next to the statue of Pope John Paul II, outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where the Pope Francis is being treated for pneumonia, in Rome, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rosaries for Pope Francis are seen in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Christian Catholic worshippers pray as they walk towards St. Peter's Square, in Rome, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nuns attend a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A nun attends a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A nun attends a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A Vatican Swiss guard stands prior to a mass for the world of volunteers led by delegate of Pope Francis Cardinal Michael Czerny in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Doctors declare Pope Francis no longer in imminent danger due to pneumonia, but remains hospitalized

Pope thanks volunteers for 'miracle of tenderness' as another Holy Year event passes without him

Pope Francis responding well to pneumonia therapy and showing 'gradual, slight improvement'

The Latest

Reporters pose questions to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., as Republicans work to pass an interim spending bill that would avoid a partial government shutdown and keep federal agencies funded through September, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

Republicans advance a government funding bill despite Democratic opposition

4m ago

The Latest: Trump administration resumes aid to Ukraine as Kyiv shows openness to 30-day ceasefire

7m ago

US resumes military aid and intelligence sharing as Ukraine says it is open to a 30-day ceasefire

10m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.