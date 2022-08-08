BreakingNews
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
Pope encourages Cuban search crews after Matanzas blaze

Firefighters move in a truck inside the Matanzas supertanker base to douse a fire that started during a thunderstorm, in Matanzas, Cuba, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at the base, sparking a fire that sparked four explosions that injured more than 121 people, one person dead and 17 missing. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Pope Francis is offering support to firefighters and search crews in Cuba following explosions at a big oil tank farm in the western province of Matanzas

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is offering support to firefighters and search crews in Cuba following the fire and explosions at a big oil tank farm in the western province of Matanzas.

In a telegram Monday to Cuban bishops, Francis said he was closely following news of the “unfortunate accident.” He said he was praying for all Cubans and especially those affected by the blaze for “the Lord to give you strength in this time of pain.”

The blaze began Friday night when lightning struck a storage tank during a thunderstorm, and the fire spread to a second tank early Saturday, triggering a series of explosions, officials have said. At least one body has been discovered and more than a dozen firefighters were missing.

The Argentine pope has long been close to the Cuban church and visited the island in 2015.

Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

