Pope convalescing in hospital after intestinal surgery

He is expected to stay hospitalized for several days.

Twice daily updates on Pope Francis’ condition are expected to be issued by the Vatican, with the first coming later Monday morning.

The Vatican said late Sunday that Francis, 84, responded well to the surgery on the lower part of his colon.

But it didn't say just what the surgery entailed or how long it lasted.

Francis had developed a diverticular stenosis, or narrowing, of the sigmoid portion of the large intestine.

The Vatican has said the surgery was planned, although it only announced the hospitalization after Francis had checked into Gemelli.

Doctors not connected to the pope's hospitalization have said it is common to perform a re-sectioning of the affected part of the bowel in such cases.

Get-well messages continued to arrive for the pope. Italian Premier Mario Draghi's office said the leader “expresses affectionate wishes for a rapid convalescence and quick healing.”

Caption A view of the Gemelli Polyclinic, where Pope Francis has been hospitalized, in Rome, early Monday, July 5, 2021. Pope Francis “reacted well” to planned intestinal surgery Sunday evening at the Rome hospital, the Vatican said, without giving much detail about the pontiff's condition. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca