Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy

The “Midnight Mass” actually began at 7:30 p.m., a nod to the 85-year-old pope’s endurance and a hold-over from last year, when the service had to end before Italy’s nationwide COVID-19 curfew.

No curfew is in place this year, but cases this week have surged even beyond 2020 levels. For the second day in a row, Italy on Friday set a new pandemic daily record with 50,599 new cases. Another 141 people died, bringing Italy’s official death toll to 136,386.

With the arrival of the omicrom variant in Italy, the Vatican secretary of state on Thursday imposed a new vaccine mandate on all Vatican staff, extending it to all employees except those who have recovered from the coronavirus. Previously, only employees who dealt with the public directly had to be vaccinated, such as staff at the Vatican Museums and the Swiss Guards, while others could access their offices with regular testing.

The mandate does not apply to the faithful attending Mass, but they are required to wear masks. Those attending Friday's Mass, and the priests, bishops and cardinals concelebrating it, all wore masks. Francis, who is missing part of one lung and had intestinal surgery in July, has largely eschewed masks, even when greeting prelates and the general public.

“I’m not worried because first of all I have a mask on, and I’ve had my third dose so I feel relaxed,” said Franco Pasquali, a Rome resident attending the service. “The problem is those who don’t vaccinate, that’s all.”

Francis is believed to have received the third booster shot, as has emeritus Pope Benedict XVI. Francis has said vaccination is an “act of love” and he has called for wealthier countries to provide the shots to the developing world.

Among those attending the Mass was Melissa Helland, an American tourist visiting Rome with her family.

“This is the first time in the last two years that we’ve been able to gather both as a family and to attend Mass because of the pandemic, so we are very excited and grateful,” she said before the service began.

___

Francesco Sportelli and Luigi Navarro contributed from Vatican City.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption Pope Francis prays as he celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis is celebrating Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica. He's going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption A statue of Baby Jesus is backdropped by cardinals as Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis is celebrating Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica. He's going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis unveils a statue of Baby Jesus as he celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis holds the book of Gospels as he celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis is celebrating Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica. He's going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis is celebrating Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica. He's going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis is celebrating Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica. He's going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis kisses a statue of Baby Jesus as he celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone attends Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for the Vatican City State. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Priests wait for Pope Francis to celebrate Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis is celebrating Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica. He's going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption A Swiss Guard stands as Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis is celebrating Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica. He's going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis is celebrating Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica. He's going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis holds his pastoral staff as he celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis is celebrating Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica. He's going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis is about to kiss a statue of Baby Jesus as he celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis holds his head as he celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for the Vatican City State. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Caption Pope Francis holds a statue of Baby Jesus as he celebrates Christmas Eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday Dec. 24, 2021. Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for the Vatican City State. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)