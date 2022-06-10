Pope cancels trip to Congo and South Sudan due to knee issue

The Vatican said on Friday that the trip had been postponed, but no new date has been set.

“At the request of his doctors, and in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, the Holy Father has been forced to postpone, with regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan, planned for 2 to 7 July, to a later date to be determined,” the Vatican said in a statement.