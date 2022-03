Pope asserts Ukraine right to defense in blasting Russia war

"The heartbreaking scream for help from our Ukrainian brothers pushes us as a community of believers not just to serious reflection, but to cry with them and work for them; to share the anguish of a people wounded in its identity, history and tradition,” Francis told the meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia.

“The blood and tears of the children, the suffering of women and men who are defending their land or fleeing from the bombs shake our conscience. Once again humanity is threatened by a perverse abuse of power and partisan interests, which condemns defenseless people to suffer all forms of brutal violence.”

Francis on March 25 is to celebrate a Mass during which he will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Virgin Mary in a ritual that holds deep significance for the Catholic faithful. According to tradition, one of the so-called secrets of Fatima concerns the consecration of Russia to “the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” prophesizing that peace will follow if the consecration is done.

The Vatican confirmed Friday that Francis had invited all the world’s bishops and religious superiors to join him in prayer during the consecration ritual, adding a universal dimension to the act. In addition, on the same day, one of Francis' top aides, Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, will celebrate a consecration Mass in Fatima, Portugal, the site of the early 20th century Marian apparitions that formed the basis of the “secrets of Fatima.”

Caption FILE - Pope Francis, left, embraces Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill after signing a joint declaration on religious unity in Havana, Cuba on Feb. 12, 2016. The head of the Polish bishops' conference had done what Pope Francis has so far avoided doing by publicly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki also publicly urged the head of the Russian Orthodox Church to use his influence on Vladimir Putin to demand an end to the war and for Russian soldiers to stand down. "The time will come to settle these crimes, including before the international courts," Gadecki warned in his March 2 letter to Patriarch Kirill. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill on the 13th anniversary of his enthronement in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Nikolsky Credit: Alexei Nikolsky