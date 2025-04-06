Pope appears before crowd in St. Peter’s Square, 2 weeks after his release from hospital

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis was rolled into St. Peter’s Square in a wheelchair during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick, marking his first public appearance at the Vatican on Sunday since his release from the hospital two weeks ago.

The pontiff lifted his hands to wave at the crowd, who stood and applauded, as he was rolled to the front of the altar in the square.

“Good Sunday to everyone,’’ the pope told the crowd. “Thank you very much.”