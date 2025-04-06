Nation & World News
Pope appears before crowd in St. Peter’s Square, 2 weeks after his release from hospital

Pope Francis was rolled into St. Peter’s Square in a wheelchair during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick in his first public appearance at the Vatican since his release from the hospital two weeks ago
Pope Francis speaks to the faithful at the end of a mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, April 6, 2025, part of the jubilee of the sick and the health workers.

Pope Francis speaks to the faithful at the end of a mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, April 6, 2025, part of the jubilee of the sick and the health workers.
49 minutes ago

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis was rolled into St. Peter’s Square in a wheelchair during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick, marking his first public appearance at the Vatican on Sunday since his release from the hospital two weeks ago.

The pontiff lifted his hands to wave at the crowd, who stood and applauded, as he was rolled to the front of the altar in the square.

“Good Sunday to everyone,’’ the pope told the crowd. “Thank you very much.”

The pontiff’s voice sounded stronger than when he addressed well-wishers outside of Gemelli hospital on the day of his release March 23, after battling life-threatening pneumonia during a five-week hospital stay.

Pope Francis is cheered at by faithful at the end of a mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, April 6, 2025, part of the jubilee of the sick and the health workers.

Pope Francis arrives at the end of a mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, April 6, 2025, part of the jubilee of the sick and the health workers.

Two seagulls sit on the arms of the cross surmounting the obelisk in front of the window from where Pope Francis used to bless the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on Sundays, during a mass, Sunday, April 6, 2025, part of the jubilee of the sick and the health workers. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, March 23, 2025, where he has been treated for bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 6, 2025.

