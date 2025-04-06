Pope appears before crowd in St. Peter’s Square, 2 weeks after his release from hospital

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis was rolled into St. Peter’s Square in a wheelchair during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick, marking his first public appearance at the Vatican on Sunday since his release from the hospital two weeks ago.
The pontiff lifted his hands to wave at the crowd, who stood and applauded, as he was rolled to the front of the altar in the square.
“Good Sunday to everyone,’’ the pope told the crowd. “Thank you very much.”
The pontiff’s voice sounded stronger than when he addressed well-wishers outside of Gemelli hospital on the day of his release March 23, after battling life-threatening pneumonia during a five-week hospital stay.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Minute-by-minute: How the final day of Georgia’s legislative session unfolded
The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.
Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin
Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.
The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin
Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.