Pope and imam of Southeast Asia's largest mosque make joint call to fight violence, protect planet

Pope Francis has joined the grand imam of Southeast Asia’s largest mosque in pledging to work together to fight religiously inspired violence and protect the planet
By NICOLE WINFIELD and EDNA TARIGAN – Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Pope Francis joined the grand imam of Southeast Asia's largest mosque in pledging to work together to fight religiously inspired violence and protect the environment on Thursday, issuing a joint call for interfaith friendship and common cause at the heart of Francis' visit to Indonesia.

In an encounter rich with symbolic meaning and personal touches, Francis traveled to Jakarta's iconic Istiqlal Mosque for an interfaith gathering with representatives of the six religions that are officially recognized in Indonesia: Islam, Buddhism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Catholicism and Protestantism.

There, he and the grand imam, Nasaruddin Umar, stood at the ground-level entrance to the “Tunnel of Friendship,” an underpass which connects the mosque compound with the neighboring Catholic cathedral, Our Lady of the Assumption.

Indonesia, which has the world’s largest Muslim population, has held out the tunnel as a tangible sign of its commitment to religious freedom, which is enshrined in the constitution but has been challenged by repeated instances of discrimination and violence against religious minorities.

Approaching the elevator to the tunnel, Francis said it was a potent sign of how different religious traditions “have a role to play in helping everyone pass through the tunnels of life with our eyes turned towards the light.”

He encouraged all Indonesians of every religious tradition to “walk in search of God and contribute to building open societies, founded on reciprocal respect and mutual love, capable of protecting against rigidity, fundamentalism and extremism, which are always dangerous and never justifiable.”

Francis traveled to Indonesia, at the start of an 11-day, four-nation trip to Asia and Oceania, to encourage Indonesia to combat religiously inspired violence and pledge the Catholic Church's commitment to greater fraternity.

The encounter at the mosque showed the personal side of that policy, with Francis and Umar — the aged pope and the youthful imam — showing a clear affinity for one another. As Francis was leaving, he grasped Umar's hand, kissed it and held it to his cheek.

Francis has made improving Catholic-Muslim ties a hallmark of his papacy and has prioritized travel to majority Muslim nations to further the agenda.

During a 2019 visit to the Gulf, Francis and the imam of Al-Azhar, the 1,000-year-old seat of Sunni learning, launched a “Human Fraternity” movement calling for greater Christian-Muslim efforts to promote peace around the world. More recently, Francis traveled to Najaf, Iraq, in 2021 to visit the top Shiite cleric, who delivered a message of peaceful coexistence.

The new initiative launched Thursday, called “The Istiqlal Declaration,” now becomes another pillar of Francis’ interfaith push. It was signed by Francis and Umar at a formal ceremony in the tent on the Istiqlal mosque compound. The other religious representatives at the encounter didn’t co-sign it but were listed by organizers as having “accompanied” it.

The document said religion should never be abused to justify conflict or violence, but should instead be used to resolve conflicts and protect and promote human dignity. It also called for “decisive action” to protect the environment and its resources, blaming man-made actions for the current climate crisis.

“The human exploitation of creation, our common home, has contributed to climate change, leading to various destructive consequences such as natural disasters, global warming and unpredictable weather patterns,” it read. “This ongoing environmental crisis has become an obstacle to the harmonious coexistence of peoples.”

Fighting climate change has been an important priority for the Argentine Jesuit pope, who has issued encyclicals insisting on the moral dimension of caring for God's creation. The climate issue is of existential importance to Indonesia, a tropical archipelago stretching across the equator and home to the world's third-largest rainforest and a variety of endangered wildlife and plants.

Umar, the grand imam, recalled in his remarks to the gathering that the Istiqlal mosque was designed by a Christian architect and is used for a variety of social and educational programs that benefit everyone, not just Muslims.

“Since I have served as the grand imam of the Istiqlal Mosque, I have strongly emphasized that the Istiqlal Mosque is not only a house of worship for Muslims, but also a big house for humanity,” he said. “We hope and have the principle that humanity is one, so anyone can enter and benefit.”

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Pope Francis, center, is welcomed by a cardinal and the grand imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar, right, as they attend an interreligious meeting at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, center, accompanied by the grand imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar, right, and Archbishop of Jakarta Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo, visits the tunnel of friendship that connects Istiqlal Mosque and the Jakarta Cathedral as he arrives at the Istiqlal Mosque for an interreligious meeting in Jakarta Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Mast Irham/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, accompanied by the Archbishop of Jakarta Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo, left, and by the Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, right, blesses the "Tunnel of Friendship" connecting the Istiqlal Mosque with the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis and the Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, right, sign the "Joint Declaration of Istiqlal 2024" as they meet at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, right, listen to Pope Francis, after signing the "Joint Declaration of Istiqlal 2024" at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, right, and Pope Francis, sign the "Joint Declaration of Istiqlal 2024" at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, left, and the grand imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar, right, attend an interreligious meeting at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, center, accompanied by the grand imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar, gestures as he arrives to attend an interreligious meeting at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, accompanied by the Archbishop of Jakarta Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo, left, and by the Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, right, visit to the "Tunnel of Friendship" connecting the Istiqlal Mosque with the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis kisses with the Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, right, after signing a commemorative plaque of his visit to the "Tunnel of Friendship" connecting the Istiqlal Mosque with the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis is greeted as he arrives to attend an interreligious meeting with religious leaders at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, accompanied by the Archbishop of Jakarta Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo, left, and by the Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, right, reads his greetings as they arrive at the "Tunnel of Friendship" connecting the Istiqlal Mosque with the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, accompanied by the grand imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar, left, interacts with a person as they attend an interreligious meeting at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, accompanied by the Archbishop of Jakarta Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo, left, and the Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, right, blesses the "Tunnel of Friendship" connecting the Istiqlal Mosque with the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, center, and the Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, right, listen to a passage from the Gospel according to Luke as they meet at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman displays a painting of Pope Francis as his car-cade arrives at the Istiqlal Mosque for an interreligious meeting, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A person displays a small statue of Pope Francis as his car-cade arrives at the Istiqlal Mosque for an interreligious meeting, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, accompanied by the Archbishop of Jakarta Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo, left, and by the Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar, right, visit to the "Tunnel of Friendship" connecting the Istiqlal Mosque with the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, center, speaks with the grand imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar, front left, and Archbishop of Jakarta Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo, second left, as he arrives at the Istiqlal Mosque for an interreligious meeting in Jakarta Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Mast Irham/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This shows a plaque signed by Pope Francis during his visit to the tunnel of friendship that connects the Istiqlal Mosque and the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Mast Irham/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pope Francis, center, arrives at the Istiqlal Mosque for an interreligious meeting in Jakarta Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Mast Irham/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Devotees carrying hand fans printed with portraits of Pope Francis wait outside the Indonesian Bishops' Conference Headquarters to welcome the pope before his arrival for a meeting, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/ Tatan Syuflana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

