Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pope acknowledges presence of children praying for him outside the hospital

Dozens of children toting yellow and white balloons have gathered outside Rome’s Gemelli hospital to greet Pope Francis on his fifth week hospitalized with double pneumonia
Samantha Brasini, of Italy, kneels in front of the statue of Pope John Paul II as she prays for Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic in Rome, Italy, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Samantha Brasini, of Italy, kneels in front of the statue of Pope John Paul II as she prays for Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic in Rome, Italy, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By COLLEEN BARRY – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Dozens of children toting yellow and white balloons gathered outside Rome's Gemelli hospital to greet Pope Francis on his fifth Sunday hospitalized with double pneumonia. While the pope did not appear from the 10th-floor suite of windows, he acknowledged their presence in the traditional Sunday blessing.

“I know that many children are praying for me; some of them came here today to Gemelli as a sign of closeness,’’ the pontiff said in the Angelus text prepared for the traditional prayer but not delivered live again.

“Thank you, dearest children! The pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you,’’ Francis said.

The Rev. Fortunato, the president of the pontifical committee for World Children's Day who organized the event, said that the gathering of children with their parents was as a form of spiritual medicine for the 88-year-old pontiff, calling it ‘’the most beautiful caress.’’

“The children represent a symbolic medicine for Pope Francis,’’ Fortunato said. ‘’Letting him know that so many children are here for him cheers the heart.’’

They included 20 children accompanied by the St. Egidio charity and 50 children accompanied by UNICEF.

The pope typically delivers the Angelus from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square to the gathered faithful, who have grown more numerous due to the Jubilee year that Francis inaugurated in December.

In the written text, Francis said he was thinking of others, who like him, are in a fragile state. “Our bodies are weak, but even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, shining signs of hope,’’ the pope said.

The pope no longer in critical condition

Along with a stop at St. Peter’s to seek indulgences by walking through the basilica’s Holy Door, pilgrims are now also adding a stop at Gemelli, a 15-minute train ride from the Vatican.

Doctors this week said the pontiff was no longer in critical, life-threatening condition, but they have continued to emphasize that his condition remained complex due to his age, lack of mobility and the loss of part of a lung as a young man.

Still, they are issuing fewer medical bulletins as the pontiff has been on an upward trajectory. An X-ray this week confirmed that the infection was clearing.

Francis has not been seen publicly since he was admitted to the hospital Feb. 14 after a bout of bronchitis that made it difficult for him to speak. Doctors soon added a diagnosis of double pneumonia and a polymicrobial (bacterial, viral and fungal) infection.

The first three weeks of his hospitalization were marked by a rollercoaster of setbacks, including respiratory crises, mild kidney failure and a severe coughing fit.

Doctors in the most recent medical update on Saturday said they were working to reduce the pope’s nighttime reliance on the non-invasive ventilation mask, which will allow his lungs to work more.

Doctors underlined that while the pope’s condition is stable, he still requires hospitalization for treatment along with physical and respiratory therapy, which are “showing further gradual improvements,” the Vatican said Saturday in the first medical update in three days.

The next update won’t be issued until the middle of next week, the Vatican said.

——

Associated Press writer Francesca Primavilla contributed to this report.

Rosaries are seen next to a drawing of Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Faithful pray in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, during a vigil rosary for the recovery of Pope Francis, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Faithful participating in the Jubilee arrive in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where they were supposed to say the Sunday's Angelus prayer with Pope Francis who was admitted over a week ago at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic and is in critical condition. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Saturday, March 15, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Faithful participating in the Jubilee arrive in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, where they were supposed to say the Sunday's Angelus prayer with Pope Francis who was admitted over a week ago at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic and is in critical condition. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

People pray for Pope Francis in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Thursday, March 13, 2025, where the Pontiff is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

Pope receives cake and glad tidings on the 12th anniversary of his papacy, marked in the hospital

Pope Francis follows Vatican spiritual retreat as doctors say he's no longer in imminent danger

Pope thanks volunteers for 'miracle of tenderness' as another Holy Year event passes without him

The Latest

A firefighter inspects a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Credit: AP

59 dead and more than 150 injured in nightclub fire in North Macedonia

9m ago

Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across US as massive storm leaves at least 32 dead

13m ago

Ordnance from Syria's 13-year conflict explodes in port city, killing at least 16 people

19m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?