Pooches in pullovers strut their stuff at London's canine Christmas sweater parade

Pooches in pullovers have paraded past Buckingham Palace in a charity walk of dogs in Christmas sweaters
People and dogs take part during the Rescue Dogs of London and Friends Christmas Jumper Parade, outside Buckingham Palace in central London on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. PA Photo. (James Manning/PA via AP)

People and dogs take part during the Rescue Dogs of London and Friends Christmas Jumper Parade, outside Buckingham Palace in central London on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. PA Photo. (James Manning/PA via AP)
57 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Pooches in pullovers paraded past Buckingham Palace on Saturday for a gathering of dogs in Christmas sweaters to raise funds for rescue charities.

About 130 pets, and their owners, walked Saturday from St. James’s Park and along the Mall, the wide boulevard that leads to the royal palace as part of the Christmas Jumper Parade.

Prizes were awarded for best-dressed pets, with contenders including canine Santas, puppy elves and a French bulldog dressed in a red beret and pink jacket adorned with red bows.

The event was organized by Rescue Dogs of London and Friends to raise money for charities that rehome dogs from overseas.

Christmas sweater animal parades have become something of an annual tradition in London. There are more to come this year, including an event for corgis -– the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite breed — on Dec. 7 and the dachshund-friendly Hyde Park Sausage Walk on Dec 15.

People and dogs take part during the Rescue Dogs of London and Friends Christmas Jumper Parade, in central London on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. (James Manning/PA via AP)

People and dogs take part during the Rescue Dogs of London and Friends Christmas Jumper Parade, outside Buckingham Palace in central London on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. ( James Manning/PA via AP)

People take part during the Rescue Dogs of London and Friends Christmas Jumper Parade, in central London on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. (James Manning/PA via AP)

Flossie the dog barks during the Rescue Dogs of London and Friends Christmas Jumper Parade, in central London on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. (James Manning/PA via AP)

