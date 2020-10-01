Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

During the Wednesday conference, Pompeo urged the Holy See to join the United States in denouncing violations of religious freedom in China, part of the U.S. campaign to criticize Beijing's crackdown on religious and ethnic minorities that has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic and before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

The conference was held at the same time the Vatican is entering into delicate negotiations with Beijing on extending their controversial 2018 agreement on nominating bishops for China.

The Vatican is seeking to extend the accord, which envisages a process of dialogue in selecting bishops. It signed it in 2018 in hopes it would help unite China's Catholics, who for seven decades have been split between those belonging to an official, state-sanctioned church and an underground church loyal to Rome.

Pompeo has strongly criticized the accord, penning an essay earlier this month suggesting that the Vatican had compromised its moral authority by signing it. His article greatly irritated the Vatican, which saw it as interference in the church’s internal affairs for the sake of scoring domestic political points.

The Vatican secretary of state, Parolin, said the Holy See was “surprised” by Pompeo’s article. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the conference, Parolin said the private meetings Pompeo had scheduled at the Vatican would have been the more appropriate setting to express his concerns, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Pompeo started his day Thursday visiting the Rome-based Sant’Egidio Community, a Catholic charity active in caring for refugees in Italy and providing HIV-AIDS care in Africa. Arriving at Sant’Egidio’s headquarters, Pompeo praised the group’s efforts as “the Lord’s work.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at the San Damaso courtyard to meet Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Pompeo is meeting Thursday with top Vatican officials, a day after tensions over U.S. opposition to the Vatican's China policy spilled out in public. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, is greeted by Monsignor Joseph Murphy, head of Vatican protocol, after meeting Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Pompeo is meeting Thursday with top Vatican officials, a day after tensions over U.S. opposition to the Vatican's China policy spilled out in public. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at the Sant'Egidio community headquarters in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Pompeo is in Italy as part of his six-day trip to Southern Europe. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, is welcomed by Sant'Egidio Community President Marco Impagliazzo as he arrives at the Sant'Egidio headquarters in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Pompeo is in Italy as part of his six-day trip to Southern Europe. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane Credit: Guglielmo Mangiapane

Monsignor Joseph Murphy, head of Vatican protocol, bottom left, is followed by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Callista L. Gingrich, top, at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Pompeo is meeting Thursday with top Vatican officials, a day after tensions over U.S. opposition to the Vatican's China policy spilled out in public. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is welcomed by Monsignor Guillermo Karcher at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Pompeo is meeting Thursday with top Vatican officials, a day after tensions over U.S. opposition to the Vatican's China policy spilled out in public. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is welcomed by Monsignor Guillermo Karcher at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Pompeo is meeting Thursday with top Vatican officials, a day after tensions over U.S. opposition to the Vatican's China policy spilled out in public. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, greets Monsignor Joseph Murphy, head of Vatican protocol, after meeting Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Pompeo is meeting Thursday with top Vatican officials, a day after tensions over U.S. opposition to the Vatican's China policy spilled out in public. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Callista L. Gingrich greet Monsignor Joseph Murphy, head of Vatican protocol, as they leave after meeting Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, at the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Pompeo is meeting Thursday with top Vatican officials, a day after tensions over U.S. opposition to the Vatican's China policy spilled out in public. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini