Pompeo pledges US support to ease Greece-Turkey dispute

In Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced support for the peaceful resolution of disputes and renewed a call for solutions that would protect everyone’s rights.

“I invite all countries in the Mediterranean that are our neighbors, and especially Greece, to stop viewing the eastern Mediterranean as a zero-sum game. Come, let’s together turn the Mediterranean into a basin of peace once again ... let’s make energy a matter for cooperation, not conflict,” Erdogan said.

Pompeo had discussed the situation in the eastern Mediterranean late Sunday with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as he headed to Greece.

Pompeo’s regional tour will also include Italy, the Vatican and Croatia.

Later Monday, he will depart to the Greek island of Crete where he is scheduled to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visit a U.S. naval base at Souda Bay.

Last October, Pompeo visited Athens and signed a revised defense cooperation agreement with Greece that provided for increasing joint U.S.-Greece and NATO activity at three locations in Greece as well as infrastructure and other improvements at Souda Bay.

Amid the tension with Turkey, Greece has announced major arms purchases, including fighter jets from France, as well as warships, helicopters and weapons systems.

Pompeo is the first U.S. Secretary of State to visit Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki. Security was tight in the port city, with the venue of Pompeo's meeting with Dendias changing from the originally planned location, a local ministry, to a hotel for security reasons, authorities said. Two separate protests against his visit were planned by left-wing groups for Monday evening.

During his visit to Thessaloniki, Pompeo signed a bilateral science and technology agreement, and hosted energy sector business leaders for a discussion to highlight energy diversification and infrastructure projects in Greece.

He also joined members of Thessaloniki's Jewish community to commemorate Yom Kippur at the local Jewish Museum, as police cordoned off a large section of the city center. No date has yet been set for the start of the Greek-Turkish exploratory talks. ___ Elena Becatoros and Derek Gatopoulos in Athens, and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report. ___ Follow Costas Kantouris at https://twitter.com/CostasKantouris

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second left, and his wife Susan, left, observe one minute of silence during their visit at the Jewish Museum in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Pompeo said Monday the United States will use its diplomatic and military influence in the region to try to ease a volatile dispute between NATO allies Greece and Turkey over energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, Pool) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

