Pompeo: Afghan fight against Taliban 'a matter of will'

Pompeo pushed Biden to increase pressure on the Cuban government as antigovernment protests erupted there. Pompeo re-designated Cuba a "state sponsor of terror" during the Trump administration's final days, even as Biden was promising a new approach to the communist-governed island.

The protests have been spurred by food shortages, rising prices and power cuts, but Pompeo stuck to a hardline, “America first” view of foreign policy. He warned that any moves to send funds to Cuba would show “a fundamental misunderstanding of totalitarian regimes.”

“You can't fund them, you can't underwrite them,” he said.

He suggested instead the U.S. could make moves like opening internet access that would help protesters coordinate and increase pressure on the Cuban government.

“There are lots of tools that the American government has in its possession and it demands leadership that wants to destroy communist regimes."

Caption Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall