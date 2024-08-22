'Pommel Horse Guy' Stephen Nedoroscik will join 'Dancing With the Stars'

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off the Olympics, U.S. breakout star and medalist Stephen Nedoroscik — better known to the internet as "Pommel Horse Guy" — will compete on the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars."

The casting was announced on Thursday's episode of ABC's “Good Morning America.” Nedoroscik is the first celebrity contestant named for the season, which premieres Sept. 17 on ABC and Disney+. He's also the first male gymnast to compete, “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts said.

“I want to bring some of that gymnastics, maybe a backflip or handstand,” Nedoroscik said on the morning show. “I want to have fun with it.”