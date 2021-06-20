Pollsters: French conservatives lead 1st round regional vote

Many polling stations stood largely empty as voting kicked off in schools and community centers from Marseille on the Mediterranean coast to Le Touquet on the English Channel. Those who did show up to vote must stay masked and socially distanced and carry their own pens to sign voting registries.

The elections for leadership councils of France's 13 regions, from Brittany to Burgundy to the French Riviera, are primarily about local issues like transportation, schools and infrastructure. But politicians are using them as a platform to test ideas and win followers ahead of the April 2022 presidential election, a contest that Le Pen and Macron are expected to dominate.

That has frustrated voters like Patrice Grignoux, a 62-year-old tech consultant casting his ballot in Paris.

“The presidential election is a world in itself," he told The Associated Press. “When you take Brittany or the Paris region, it’s totally different. The north is also completely different. ... There are issues you find at a regional level but have nothing to do with national issues."

Le Pen’s National Rally hopes to win control of a region to boost her decade-long effort to legitimize a party long seen as an anti-democratic, anti-Semitic pariah.

The Republicans look set to keep control of several of the seven regions it currently runs, including the all-important Paris area.

National Rally candidate Thierry Mariani was running to lead the region that includes Provence, the French Riviera and part of the Alps. Mariani has said he wants more police and no more public funding for groups promoting individual communities, which many see as targeting Muslim associations or LGBTQ movements.

The National Rally has racked up political victories in local elections in recent years, and has made security a top issue in this campaign. Its candidates have rallied around police unions who say they're facing spiking violence, and called for tougher prison sentences and a moratorium on immigration — even though these fall within the powers of the national government and not the regional councils.

Macron’s party which is just four years old and so didn’t exist the last time voters chose regional leaders in 2015. It’s facing disillusionment with Macron’s policies, including from rural voters who supported the yellow vest uprising against perceived economic injustice.

The regional elections were delayed as the virus surged.

As infections have ebbed and vaccinations spread, the French government recently reopened long-shuttered restaurants, shops and travel possibilities. Beginning Sunday, the prime minister scrapped an unpopular overnight coronavirus curfew, just in time for the election.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen leaves the voting booth before voting for the regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Marine Le Pen's far right party is riding high on her tough-on-security, stop-immigration message as French voters start choosing regional leaders Sunday in an election that's seen as a dress rehearsal for next year's presidential vote. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves the voting booth during the first round of French regional and departmental elections, in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, northern France, Sunday, June 20, 2021. The elections for leadership councils of France's 13 regions, from Brittany to Burgundy to the French Riviera, are primarily about local issues like transportation, schools and infrastructure. But leading politicians are using them as a platform to test ideas and win followers ahead of the April presidential election. (Christian Hartmann/Pool via AP) Credit: Christian Hartmann Credit: Christian Hartmann

Far-right leader Marine le Pen smiles as he visits a divers school in Frejus, southern France, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Although the winner of Sundays June 20 and 27 in the regional elections will only deal with local issues, Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (National Rally) party could for the first time capture one of France's 13 regions. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Far-right leader Marine le Pen smiles during a press conference in Toulon, southern France, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Although the winner of Sundays June 20 and 27 in the regional elections will only deal with local issues, Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (National Rally) party could for the first time capture one of France's 13 regions. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

