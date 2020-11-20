Pollard done with parole in US, free to relocate to Israel

But the White House quickly shot down that prospect, saying Pollard had committed “very serious crimes” and the president had “no intention of altering the terms of Mr. Pollard’s parole.”

In a statement Friday, the U.S. Parole Commission said it had ended Pollard's parole conditions after five years after finding “no evidence to conclude that he is likely to violate the law.”

Lauer said Pollard's legal team informed the Justice Department of Pollard's “exemplary record” as a prisoner and while on parole and said there was every reason to believe he would stay out of trouble once the conditions are lifted.

“It’s something we’ve been hoping for many, many years,” Pollard's former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, said in an interview. “It’s overdue and I’m happy for Jonathan that he’s able now to go to Israel, which is what his wish has been.”