BreakingNews
Norfolk Southern reaches $310M settlement of fed probes into Ohio wreck
Nation & World News

Political consultant behind fake Biden robocalls faces $6 million fine and criminal charges

The Federal Communications Commission has issued a $6 million fine against a political consultant who sent AI-generated robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden’s voice to voters ahead of New Hampshire’s presidential primary
FILE - In this image taken from video, Steve Kramer speaks during an interview, Feb. 26, 2024, in Miami. The Federal Communications Commission has issued a $6 million fine against the political consultant who sent AI-generated robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden’s voice to voters ahead of New Hampshire’s presidential primary. Steve Kramer also faces two dozen criminal charges in New Hampshire. Kramer has admitted orchestrating the message sent to thousands of voters. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this image taken from video, Steve Kramer speaks during an interview, Feb. 26, 2024, in Miami. The Federal Communications Commission has issued a $6 million fine against the political consultant who sent AI-generated robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden’s voice to voters ahead of New Hampshire’s presidential primary. Steve Kramer also faces two dozen criminal charges in New Hampshire. Kramer has admitted orchestrating the message sent to thousands of voters. (AP Photo)
By HOLLY RAMER and ALI SWENSON – Associated Press
Updated 54 minutes ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has issued a $6 million fine against a political consultant who sent AI-generated robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden's voice to voters ahead of New Hampshire's presidential primary.

Steve Kramer, who also faces two dozen criminal charges in New Hampshire, has admitted orchestrating a message that was sent to thousands of voters two days before the first-in-the-nation primary on Jan. 23. The message played an AI-generated voice similar to Biden's that used his phrase "What a bunch of malarkey" and falsely suggested that voting in the primary would preclude voters from casting a ballot in November.

Court documents show Kramer is facing 13 felony charges alleging he violated a New Hampshire law against attempting to deter someone from voting using misleading information. He also faces 11 misdemeanor charges accusing him of falsely representing himself as a candidate by his own conduct or that of another person. The charges were filed in four counties but, as often happens with serious crimes, will be prosecuted by the state attorney general’s office.

Kramer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday but previously said he was trying to send a wake-up call about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

The FCC also issued a $2 million fine against Lingo Telecom, which is accused of transmitting the calls. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment Thursday.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said regulators are committed to helping states go after perpetrators. In a statement, she called the robocalls “unnerving.”

“Because when a caller sounds like a politician you know, a celebrity you like, or a family member who is familiar, any one of us could be tricked into believing something that is not true with calls using AI technology,” she said in a statement. “It is exactly how the bad actors behind these junk calls with manipulated voices want you to react.”

___

Swenson reported from New York.

FILE - This June 19, 2015, file photo, shows the Federal Communications Commission building in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Dept of Corrections

INVESTIGATIONS
Georgia officials won't release information on how prisoners are dying

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

HAPPENING TODAY: GOP-led Senate panel to question Fulton DA whistleblower
1h ago

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard screen shot

‘Sadness’ still lingers from Memorial Day 2022 boat crash in Savannah
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Provision to prevent state takeover of ATL airport included in federal FAA law

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Provision to prevent state takeover of ATL airport included in federal FAA law

Credit: Zachary Hansen/ACJ

Feds chip in $75M to help build Georgia semiconductor materials plant
The Latest

Credit: AP

With Ukraine losing ground, allies debate how to squeeze cash for Kyiv out of frozen...
11m ago
Unknown bust of the architect who designed the Florence cathedral dome found after 700...
12m ago
Dangerous brew: Ocean heat and La Nina combo likely mean more Atlantic hurricanes this...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia Dept of Corrections

Georgia officials won’t release information on how prisoners are dying
National Baseball Hall of Fame to unveil new Hank Aaron statue today
Another Max Masterpiece: Braves’ Fried throws second complete game of season