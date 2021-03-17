Polish state websites hacked and used to spread false info

Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the head of the country’s security services, told The Associated Press that “the whole story looked like a typical Russian attempt” to sow suspicion and division among Western allies.

Zaryn said it recalled a similar hacking attempt in 2020 which spread false information about a non-existent radioactive cloud heading to Poland from Chernobyl in Ukraine — the site of a nuclear disaster in the 1980s.