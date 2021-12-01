Polish ruling party against bill seeking to outlaw abortion

“This is simple sabotage of the protection of life because you do not protect life by threatening women," Czerwinska said, adding that the proponents represented an "extremity."

Protests were held in Warsaw and some other cities as the debate got underway.

Abortions are now only permitted in the case of a crime, like rape or incest, of if the woman’s life or health is in danger. Last year, on the ruling party's motion, the constitutional court ruled against abortions of fetuses with defects, even those life-threatening.

In practice, Polish women travel abroad for abortions or order abortion pills through the mail

Caption A protester holds a coat hangar, a symbol of dangerous illegal abortions, during a protest in front of the Polish parliament in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 1, 2021. Poland's lawmakers have voted to reject a legislative proposal that would outlaw abortion as homicide and introduce prison sentences for terminating pregnancies. The bill calls for prison terms ranging from 5 to 25 years and in some cases life sentences. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Caption People light up with their phones during a protest against a legislative proposal seeking to classify abortion as homicide and introduce prison sentences for terminating pregnancies, in front of the Polish parliament in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 1, 2021. Poland's lawmakers have voted to reject a legislative proposal that would outlawclassify abortion as homicide and introduce prison sentences for terminating pregnancies. The bill calls for prison terms ranging from 5 to 25 years and in some cases life sentences. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Caption Women's rights activists hold a sign reading "You have blood on your hands", near to dummies in the street to signify women who are suffering because of Poland's restrictive abortion law and a proposal for further restrictions, during a demonstration in front of parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Women's rights activists used red paint symbolizing blood to protest a government plan to register every pregnancy in a national database and a proposal to further restrict abortion. The activists fear the database will allow authorities to track whether pregnancies end in a birth. Poland last year restricted its already conservative abortion law and abortions are now only allowed in cases of rape or incest, of if the woman's life or health is in danger. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)