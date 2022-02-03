Polish president proposes abolishing disputed court chamber

The European Court of Justice said last year that the Disciplinary Chamber of Poland's Supreme Court existed in violation of EU laws, ordered its suspension and fined Poland 1 million euros for each day the chamber continues to operate. The chamber has suspended some judges critical of the right-wing government and of its moves to take political control of Poland's judiciary.

The government, which shaped the chamber, refuses to comply or pay.

The EU is considering freezing disbursement of Poland’s share of pandemic relief money because of the judicial dispute.

Duda urged that the draft law should proceed through parliament fast. It needs to get approval from both chambers of parliament and from the government before he can sign it into law.