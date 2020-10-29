Polish president backtracks on abortion view amid protests

On Thursday night, men with a far-right group, All-Polish Youth, attacked women taking part in protests overnight in some cities, including Wroclaw, Poznan and Bialystok.

Their actions came after Poland's most powerful politician, ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, called for his supporters to turn out on the streets to defend churches after women disrupted Masses last Sunday and spray-painted churches.

Many interpreted Kaczynski's call as permission for violence against the protesters.

Duda’s comments Thursday were in sharp contrast to his initial reaction last week, when he welcomed the ruling, and stressed his opposition to abortion even when a fetus is irreversibly damaged.

He also signaled a difference of opinion with Kaczynski on the issue of security, saying police should have the sole responsibility for protecting the streets.

Protesters angry over a new abortion ban face off against police near the parliament in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020. People across Poland stayed off their jobs and huge crowds poured onto the streets for a seventh straight day of protests Wednesday, enraged over a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of fetal abnormalities. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Members of a far-right organization stand guard in front of the Holy Cross Church, fronted by a row of police officers, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020. The far-right group members vowed to defend churches after protesters angry over an abortion ban disrupted Masses and spray-painted churches last Sunday. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski