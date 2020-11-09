Polish police carry away abortion rights protesters

The protesters were sitting down in the street in Warsaw in front of the Education Ministry to demand the firing of the new minister who has made some statements on education and human rights that have angered many people. A few hundred protesters then marched in downtown Warsaw to drumming, blocking streets, and chanted that the right-wing government's policies have made them very angry.

More protests were also held in some other cities, like Katowice or Bialystok, with participants demanding abortion rights for women and for the government to go.