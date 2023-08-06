BreakingNews
2 arrested in connection with disappearance of Morgan Bauer, police say

Polish operator starts repairs on pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Europe after detecting a leak

Poland’s oil pipeline operator says that it has temporarily shut down a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Germany after discovering a leak
National & World News
1 hour ago
X

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s oil pipeline operator said Sunday repairs are underway to a pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Germany that was temporarily shut down after a leak was discovered.

The operator, PERN, said the pipeline is expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday.

PERN said it detected the leak near Chodecz, a town in central Poland about 145 kilometers (90 miles) west of Warsaw. The leak was on one of the two lines that comprise the western section of the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline.

The company said it immediately halted pumping through the faulty pipeline, but the second line was operating normally.

Firefighters and emergency services secured the area. An investigation into the cause of the the leak was underway, PERN said.

The company said in a statement Sunday that crews have reached the damaged section of the pipeline and that repairs were underway.

The Druzhba pipeline stretch carries oil from Russia to refineries in Poland, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, according to the Polish state news agency PAP.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

AJC PHOTOS
Jason Aldean’s sold-out Atlanta show comes on heels of No. 1 smash1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 arrested in connection with disappearance of Morgan Bauer, police say
28m ago

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Greyhound bus carrying more than 30 people crashes on Georgia highway; 13 injured
21m ago

Credit: AP

After Trump appears to promise revenge, prosecutors seek protective order
13h ago

Credit: AP

After Trump appears to promise revenge, prosecutors seek protective order
13h ago

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Traffic

Gridlock Guy: Rules for the road that apply to much more than pavement
4h ago
The Latest
Libyan governing body's vote to replace its head could further fracture the country
2m ago
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in its earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
7m ago
Rosenwald Schools helped educate Black students in segregated South. Could a national...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Film festivals, a circus and more
Braves Holdings posts $270 million in revenue
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top