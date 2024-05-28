BreakingNews
Travelers returning from Memorial Day trips fill Hartsfield-Jackson
Nation & World News

Polish man sentenced to life in Congo on espionage charges has been released and returned to Europe

Poland's top diplomat says that Congo has released a Polish man who was sentenced to life in prison on espionage charges
FILE - Poland's President Andrzej Duda gives a statement to the media in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 10, 2024, after the arrest of two politicians convicted of abuse of power who had taken refuge for hours in the presidential palace. The office of Poland's president says Abdrzej Duda has spoken on the phone with Congolese president in an effort to obtain the release of a Polish traveller sentenced there for life in prison on charges of sabotage. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Poland's President Andrzej Duda gives a statement to the media in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 10, 2024, after the arrest of two politicians convicted of abuse of power who had taken refuge for hours in the presidential palace. The office of Poland's president says Abdrzej Duda has spoken on the phone with Congolese president in an effort to obtain the release of a Polish traveller sentenced there for life in prison on charges of sabotage. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
5 minutes ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Congolese authorities have released a Polish man who was sentenced there to life in prison on espionage charges, Poland's top diplomat said Tuesday.

Mariusz Majewski is back in Europe, Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said on X. Sikorski posted a brief video of himself apparently talking to Majewski over the phone to welcome him back. He didn't say where exactly Majewski was.

The 52-year-old Majewski was detained in Congo in February and later faced a military court in the Central African nation, accused of spying. Last week, he received a life sentence in prison. No details were released as to where he was held.

The allegations against him said that he had “approached the front line with Mobondo militiamen,” moved along the front line without authorization and “took photos of sensitive and strategic places and secretly observed military activities.”

The Mobondo is a militia group that has been involved in intercommunal violence in southwestern Congo since 2022.

Poland's Foreign Ministry says that Majewski was innocent. President Andrzej Duda spoke on the phone last week with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi seeking to obtain Majewski's release.

Poland doesn't have a diplomatic mission in Congo.

Last week, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Paweł Wroński said without elaborating that Majewski “is not a spy, he is a member of a travelers club” and was just following his “passion in life.” Wroński said his “behavior was the result of a lack of knowledge of local customs.”

Earlier this month, the Congolese army said it had foiled a coup attempt and arrested the perpetrators, including some foreigners. Several U.S. citizens are among those arrested.

FILE - Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi speaks during a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The office of Poland's president says Abdrzej Duda has spoken on the phone with Congolese president in an effort to obtain the release of a Polish traveller sentenced there for life in prison on charges of sabotage. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Poland's Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski addresses reporters at the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw, Poland, on Feb. 14, 2024. Congolese authorities have released a Polish man who was sentenced there to life in prison on espionage charges, Poland's foreign minister said Tuesday May 28, 2024. Radek Sikorski wrote on social media platform X that Mariusz Majewski was back in Europe. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Microsoft

Another sprawling data center campus is proposed south of Atlanta

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Atlanta’s Chase Oliver wins Libertarian nomination for president
2h ago

Credit: Ariel Hart

Southern states could take hit if enhanced ACA subsidies aren’t renewed
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Decatur family on quest to run race in every county in Georgia. All 159 of them
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Decatur family on quest to run race in every county in Georgia. All 159 of them
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo/Disney

Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 Jeopardy Masters
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hollywood movies rarely reflect climate change crisis. These researchers want to change...
12m ago
At least 17 are killed when a stone quarry collapses in India’s northeast. 12 others...
15m ago
Stock market today: US markets mixed in quiet post-holiday trading
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo/Disney

Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 Jeopardy Masters
SW Georgia farm one of first in U.S. to use new blueberry harvesting tech from...
Fashion, family, and faith on display at the King Family Hat Exhibit