Polish leader says US Republican senators should be ashamed for scuttling Ukrainian aid

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Thursday that U.S. Republican senators should be “ashamed” for leaving about $60 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine in limbo in a recent vote.

Poland borders Ukraine and has been pressing the U.S. and Europe for unwavering support for Kyiv’s struggle against Moscow’s aggression as security concerns mount in the region.

A vote in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday failed to back a $95 billion package for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies due to Republican opposition.