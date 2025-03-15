Polish leader offers actor Jesse Eisenberg military training to 'land the new James Bond role'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister has made a tongue-in-cheek offer to U.S. actor and director Jesse Eisenberg, who recently gained Polish citizenship, to give him military training that would land him “the new James Bond role.”

Poland's president earlier this month conferred the country's citizenship on Eisenberg, who has Polish heritage. On Saturday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted a video on social network X that showed him watching a clip of an appearance by Eisenberg on NBC's The Tonight Show.

In that appearance, Eisenberg said, to laughter, that a day after he received citizenship he looked at the news “and the top story was ‘Poland now requires all males to participate in military training.’”