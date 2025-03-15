Nation & World News
Polish leader offers actor Jesse Eisenberg military training to 'land the new James Bond role'

Poland’s prime minister has made a tongue-in-cheek offer to U_S_ actor and director Jesse Eisenberg, who recently gained Polish citizenship, to give him military training that would land him “the new James Bond role.”
Jesse Eisenberg arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

39 minutes ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister has made a tongue-in-cheek offer to U.S. actor and director Jesse Eisenberg, who recently gained Polish citizenship, to give him military training that would land him “the new James Bond role.”

Poland's president earlier this month conferred the country's citizenship on Eisenberg, who has Polish heritage. On Saturday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted a video on social network X that showed him watching a clip of an appearance by Eisenberg on NBC's The Tonight Show.

In that appearance, Eisenberg said, to laughter, that a day after he received citizenship he looked at the news “and the top story was ‘Poland now requires all males to participate in military training.’”

In his video, Tusk said: “Dear Jesse, there's really nothing to be afraid of!” He noted that military training is voluntary.

“So come over to Poland! And we'll give you such a training that, the new James Bond role? It's yours!”

Tusk said on March 7 that his government was working on a plan to prepare large-scale military training for every adult male in response to the changing security situation in Europe. He said that there's a need for an army of 500,000 soldiers, more than double the current number, which would include reservists.

On Tuesday, he said the government intends to put 100,000 volunteers through military training each year starting in 2027 as it seeks to build an army of reservists. He said he was "convinced that there will be no shortage of volunteers."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks at the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

