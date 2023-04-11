X

Polish leader heads to US to further strengthen defense ties

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Poland’s prime minister has flown to the United States for meetings aimed at strengthening the economic and defense cooperation of the two nations

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki flew Tuesday to the United States for meetings aimed at strengthening the economic and defense cooperation of the two nations.

Morawiecki is due to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday at the White House. He is also scheduled to have meetings with the representatives of American defense companies during his three-day visit.

“I am flying to the United States to strengthen the alliance with our most powerful ally, with a country that guarantees security in Europe, that especially guarantees security in our part of Europe,” Morawiecki said.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the United States increased its military presence in Poland — a nation on NATO's eastern flank that borders Ukraine — and has used Poland as a transit country for military and humanitarian aid going into Ukraine.

Poland is also a major donor of aid to Ukraine, and has been ordering tanks and other modern military equipment, mostly from U.S. and South Korean producers, to strengthen its own forces and replace some older equipment sent to Ukraine.

As Europe seeks to gain energy independence, Poland is also planning to build nuclear power plants, and has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse as its partners for its first plant.

Before departing Warsaw early Tuesday, Morawiecki told reporters at the airport that Polish-American relations “have not been so good for a long time, and perhaps they have never been so strong.”

Morawiecki's visit follows two visits to Poland by U.S. President Joe Biden since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The prime minister said Poland’s alliance with the U.S. is “an absolute foundation of our security.”

“It is based on two pillars: economic and defense cooperation. I am going to the U.S. to strengthen both of these pillars,” he said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta student, family friend die in spring break swimming tragedy8h ago

Credit: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home

‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother
9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Phipps Plaza Saks Fifth Avenue smash-and-grab: $90,000 in watches gone in seconds
11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 3 shot near Phipps Plaza in attempted robbery on Easter Sunday
17h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 3 shot near Phipps Plaza in attempted robbery on Easter Sunday
17h ago

Credit: AP

Judges block Tennessee move to cut Nashville council in half
8h ago
The Latest
Macron visits Netherlands after Taiwan comments make waves
7m ago
Macron visits Netherlands after Taiwan comments make waves
7m ago
Hundreds flee from wildfire in South Korean seaside city
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Emory University

First it was KSU basketball; Now Emory is making sports headlines
Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
18h ago
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top