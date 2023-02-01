X
Dark Mode Toggle

Polish leader donates to Ukraine army to end defamation case

National & World News
19 minutes ago
The Polish ruling party leader, Jarosław Kaczyński, has made a donation to the Ukrainian army to settle a defamation case with a political rival

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish ruling party leader, Jarosław Kaczyński, has paid 50,000 zlotys ($11,500) to the Ukrainian army to settle a defamation case with a political rival.

Kaczyński was ordered by a court in December to pay Radek Sikorski more than 700,000 zlotys ($162,000) to cover the costs of publishing an apology for calling him a “diplomatic traitor.”

Kaczyński made the comment in 2016 in connection to the 2010 plane crash near Smolensk, Russia, that killed Kaczynski’s brother, then-President Lech Kaczyński, and 95 others. Sikorski was foreign minister at the time of the disaster and is now a member of the European Parliament.

Sikorski belongs to Civic Platform, a party that has been in opposition since 2015. Kaczyński has long accused Civic Platform leaders of having a role in his brother's death, a claim not substantiated by investigations to date.

Kaczyński said the court's penalty was so high that he would have to sell his house to pay it, and that even then he might not have enough.

Sikorski then said that he believed “that the penalties for defamation should be severe but not ruinous.” He said if Kaczyński paid 50,000 zlotys to Ukraine's armed forces he would refrain from demanding an apology.

Kaczynski said in a statement on Tuesday that he had paid the money.

“Today Ukraine is fighting for its independence and freedom, but also for our security. We support it and we will support it. Since the payment to the support fund of the Ukrainian Armed Forces closes my controversial dispute with (Sikorski), I do so with satisfaction,” Kaczyński said in a statement published on Twitter.

Sikorski said he accepted that form of apology, adding “I'm glad we found a patriotic solution.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy10h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Chastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat
7h ago

Credit: Green Bay Packers

Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense
12h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Cherokee County DA leaves post to become Superior Court judge
20h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Cherokee County DA leaves post to become Superior Court judge
20h ago

Court allows execution-by-firing squad lawsuit to go forward
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Manish Swarup

India finance minister announces new clean energy funds
10m ago
Family of Tyre Nichols prepares to lay him to rest
11m ago
Global stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Dario Calmese

Things to do for Black History Month
14h ago
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
13h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top