Polish leader admits country bought powerful Israeli spyware

Brejza now maintains that the election was not fair since the ruling party would have had access to his campaign's tactical thinking and plans.

The revelations have rocked Poland, drawing comparisons to the 1970s Watergate scandal in the United States and eliciting calls for an investigative commission in parliament.

Kaczynski said he sees no reason to set up an investigative commission, and he denied that the surveillance played any role in the outcome of the 2019 elections.

“There is nothing here, no fact, except the hysteria of the opposition. There is no Pegasus case, no surveillance,” Kaczynski said. “No Pegasus, no services, no secretly obtained information played any role in the 2019 election campaign. They lost because they lost. They shouldn’t look for such excuses today.”

Kaczynski's allies have denied in recent days that Poland purchased and used Pegasus.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the Citizen Lab-AP findings “fake news” and suggested a foreign intelligence service could have done the spying — an idea dismissed by critics who say no other government would have any interest in the three Polish targets.

FILE - Ewa Wrzosek, a Polish prosecutor, stands outside her office holding her phone, in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 16, 2021. Amnesty International said Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, that its has independently confirmed that powerful spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group was used to hack Polish senator, Krzysztof Brejza, multiple times in 2019 when he was running the opposition's election campaign to unseat the right-wing government. The senator, Krzysztof Brejza, and two other government critics, Roman Giertych and Ewa Wrzosek, were hacked with NSO's Pegasus spyware. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

Roman Giertych, a prominent Polish lawyer, poses for a photograph, in Rome, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Giertych, a fierce opponent of Poland's right-wing ruling party who defends some opposition politicians, was the target of aggressive cellphone eavesdropping in 2019. The hacking targeting his phone and that of a Polish prosecutor are the first two confirmed cases of Pegasus military grade spyware being used against targets in Poland, where an illiberal government is eroding democratic norms. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)