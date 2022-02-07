Polish finance minister resigns as new tax system stumbles

Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski was taking responsibility for the much-criticized tax system and his resignation has been accepted by the party leadership, said Anita Czerwinska. the spokeswoman for the Law and Justice party. She spoke following hours of closed-doors debate by the party leaders, including party head Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Morawiecki will also be acting finance minister until a replacement is found.