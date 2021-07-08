Polish draft law seen as targeting critical broadcaster

The changes were published on Poland's parliament website late Wednesday and were proposed by lawmakers from the governing Law and Justice party that has been taking steps to control the media ever since winning power in 2015. Critics say the party has turned state TVP broadcaster into its mouthpiece and wants to limit media ownership by foreign investors.

The TVN broadcaster's all-news TVN24 channel that exposes alleged irregularities and scandals within the government has long irritated the Law and Justice party.