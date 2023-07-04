Polish climber dies after scaling Pakistan's 'killer mountain,' Nanga Parbat

National & World News
Updated 52 minutes ago
X
Officials say a Polish climber has died after scaling Nanga Parbat, one of the world's tallest mountains

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Polish climber has died after scaling Pakistan's Nanga Parbat, known as “killer mountain” for its dangerous conditions, local police and a mountaineering official said Tuesday.

Pawel Tomasz Kopec had suffered breathing problems while descending the 8,126-meter (26,660-foot) mountain with two other climbers in harsh weather conditions, a local police official Zahid Hussain said.

It was unclear whether any operation will be launched to bring down the climber's body. Authorities said the other two mountainers were safe and returning to their base camp.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said he had also received a report from an expedition company about the Kopec's death. He said any decision to bring down the body of the climber will be made after consulting his family.

Haidri said a Pakistani mountaineer, Asif Bhatti, was stranded on Nanga Parbat because of snow blindness, and efforts were underway to rescue him.

Every year, hundreds of local and foreign climbers try to scale K2, Nanga Parbat and other mountains located in Pakistan's north. The polish climber died a day after several climbers, including two Pakistani female climbers Naila Kiani and Samina Baig, summited Nanga Parbat and were returning to the base camp.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

More tragic details emerge of girl whose body found in abandoned apartment12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia universities tell lt. governor: Millions spent on diversity efforts
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. takes home two more in-season awards
9h ago

Credit: AP

No sparklers for these folks: Atlantan, other Americans conflicted on the 4th
10h ago

Credit: AP

No sparklers for these folks: Atlantan, other Americans conflicted on the 4th
10h ago

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hong Kong leader says 8 pro-democracy activists who now live in the West 'will be pursued...
7m ago
Turkey and Egypt reappoint ambassadors, ending years of tensions between the regional...
29m ago
Russian military says it fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow
51m ago
Featured

At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
17h ago
Deported from Atlanta, ‘The Migrant Chef’ now famous in Mexico
2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top