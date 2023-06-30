Polish child who fell overboard from ferry and mother who jumped in afterward are dead

A Polish police official says a 7-year-old child who fell overboard from a passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea and the child’s mother, who jumped into the water after her child, are both dead

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A 7-year-old child who fell overboard from a passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea and the child’s mother, who jumped into the water after her child, are both dead, a Polish police official said Friday.

Police spokesperson Mariusz Ciarka told the TVN24 broadcaster that it was impossible to save the lives of the two, both of whom were Polish citizens.

The tragedy occurred Thursday when the child fell into the water and the mother decided to jump in after her child, Swedish Maritime Administration spokesperson Jonas Franzen told The Associated Press. He said the child fell from a height of about 20 meters (65 feet).

The mother and child were transported separately by helicopter to a hospital in Karlskrona.

Anders Olsson, who was on the rescue helicopter that pulled the woman from the sea, told Swedish radio on Friday that she was “not responsive” and first aid was administered to her.

Ships and helicopters from Sweden and from NATO units that were in the area assisted in the rescue operation.

