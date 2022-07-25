Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her

The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters and then entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said.

“At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming,” Garcia said.