Police: Wanted ex-officer, kids among 4 found dead in car

Vicosa had a handgun and was accompanied by the girls and Bynum when he carjacked and kidnapped a driver Wednesday afternoon in Cockeysville, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said at a news conference in York, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. The driver was later released unharmed, Hyatt said.

They were spotted next on Thursday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police alerted Maryland State Police that a Ford Edge matching the description of an SUV linked to felonies including child abduction and carjacking was heading toward the Maryland line. Troopers tried to stop the SUV and a short time later, it went off the road, struck a culvert and stopped in a grassy area.

“Our crisis negotiation team made several attempts to contact the occupants of the vehicle,” Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo said. “After receiving no response and low visibility inside the vehicle because of a thick layer of smoke that was contained in the interior of the vehicle, police made entry into the passenger side.”

Police said they know of no motive at this time for the shooting, which they described as a murder-suicide. An assault rifle and other firearms were found in the vehicle, and an investigation continues, the Baltimore County Police statement said.

Vicosa was terminated in August, and the department announced on Wednesday that Bynum, now wanted by police and considered armed and dangerous, was suspended and stripped of her police powers in relation to the situation, Baltimore County Police spokesman Kevin Gay said.