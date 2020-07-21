Police: Vegas man recorded 'thrill killing' and 2nd shooting

Noah Green, 21, of Las Vegas was being held Tuesday at the Clark County jail pending a court appearance Wednesday following his arrest late Friday not far from his apartment several blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip, records showed.

Police Lt. Ray Spencer credited detectives going door-to-door with identifying Green as the suspect in the July 13 shooting death of Brent Michael Lloyd, 48, and the July 15 wounding of another man who was shot in the chest not far away. The wounded man's name was not made public.