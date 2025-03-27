Police use force to break up protests at a university in Turkey's capital

Melih Meric, a legislator with Imamoglu's Republican People’s Party or CHP, was seen soaked with water and suffering from pepper spray exposure. “My student friends only wanted to make a press statement, but the police strictly did not allow it, this is the result," Meric said in social media videos.

Officials have not said how many people were detained.

Also Thursday, eight journalists who were jailed awaiting trial after covering the protests were released, a media freedom group said. Seven who were detained Tuesday in morning raids on their homes were released in Istanbul following appeals, the Media and Law Studies Association said, while an eighth was freed in the western port city of Izmir.

CHP leader Ozgur Ozel had promised that lawmakers would stand alongside protesters in the hope of lowering tensions. He also warned Tuesday that if the police provoked demonstrators, he would “call for 500,000 people to (come to) the place that will disturb” the authorities the most.

At least 1,400 people were detained in the first six days of the protests, the interior minister said Tuesday.

Demonstrations involving hundreds of thousands have swept across major cities, including opposition-organized rallies outside Istanbul City Hall. Other major protests have been held in Istanbul's districts of Kadikoy and Sisli districts in recent days.

Meanwhile, Imamoglu, speaking from prison via social media Wednesday, denounced police violence against protesters, “I cannot call them police because my honorable police would not commit this cruelty to the young children of the nation,” he said.

Imamoglu has been confirmed as the CHP's candidate for presidential elections due in 2028 but which could come earlier. He has performed well in recent polls against Erdogan, for whom his election as mayor of Turkey’s largest city in 2019 was a major blow.