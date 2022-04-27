Police union backs officer in Patrick Lyoya killing

Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr ordered him to take his hands off the officer's Taser, according to video of the incident.

Schurr told Lyoya that he had stopped the vehicle because the license plate didn't match the car.

The union said on Facebook that it "stands with Officer Schurr and will continue to give him and his family whatever support they need."

Lyoya's family wants Schurr fired and charged with crimes. State police are investigating the shooting. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker said he will not give up the case, despite calls by civil rights activists to recuse himself.

Earlier Tuesday, Winstrom told a community forum that he wants to put more emphasis on officers knowing how to turn down the heat during tense situations. Some experts believe Schurr should have stopped trying to subdue Lyoya when he resisted.

“I guarantee that we can do more,” said Winstrom, who has been chief for less than two months. “Actually, that’s one of the things I’ve already reached out to my colleagues to say, ‘Hey, I need some curriculum, because we are going to beef it up.’"

Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August 12, 2015, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Grand Rapids police have identified Schurr as the officer who killed Patrick Lyoya three weeks ago. Lyoya was a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. Police Chief Eric Winstrom had declined to name the officer but changed course Monday, April 25, 2022. He says he's doing it in the "interest of transparency" and to reduce speculation. (Emily Rose Bennett/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Eric Winstrom, who was sworn in as the Grand Rapids police chief in March, answers questions submitted by residents who were attending a dinner and conversation event at the nonprofit LINC UP before attending a city commissioners meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Grand Rapids, Mich. A day earlier, Winstrom changed course and decided to name the police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya three weeks earlier. Lyoya was a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. (Daniel Shular/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)