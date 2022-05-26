Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour

Ramos then entered the school ”unobstructed” through an apparently unlocked door at about 11:40 a.m., Escalon, said.

But the first police officers did not arrive on the scene until 12 minutes after the crash and and did not enter the school to pursue the shooter until four minutes after that. Inside, they were driven back by gunfire from Ramos and took cover, Escalon said.

The crisis came to an end after a group of Border Patrol tactical officers entered the school roughly an hour later, at 12:45 p.m., said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine. They engaged in a shootout with the gunman, who was holed up in a fourth-grade classroom. Radio chatter at 12:58 p.m. indicated that he was dead.

In the hour in between, the officers called for backup, negotiators and tactical teams, while evacuating students and teachers, Escalon said.

But he largely ignored questions about why officers were not able to stop the shooter sooner, saying he had “taken all those questions into consideration” and would offer updates.

Many other details of the case and the response remained murky. The motive for the massacre — the nation's deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.

During the siege, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.

“Go in there! Go in there!” women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who watched the scene from outside a house across the street.

Carranza said the officers should have entered the school sooner: “There were more of them. There was just one of him."

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw defended the agency on Wednesday, saying: “The bottom line is law enforcement was there. They did engage immediately. They did contain (Ramos) in the classroom.”

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz did not give a timeline but said repeatedly that the tactical officers from his agency who arrived at the school did not hesitate. He said they moved rapidly to enter the building, lining up in a “stack" behind an agent holding up a shield.

“What we wanted to make sure is to act quickly, act swiftly, and that's exactly what those agents did,” Ortiz told Fox News.

But a law enforcement official said that once in the building, the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk publicly about the investigation.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez told CNN that investigators were trying to establish whether the classroom was, in fact, locked or barricaded in some way.

Javier Cazares, whose fourth grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school as the massacre unfolded. When he arrived, he saw two officers outside the school and about five others escorting students out of the building. But 15 or 20 minutes passed before the arrival of officers with shields, equipped to confront the gunman, he said.

As more parents flocked to the school, he and others pressed police to act, Cazares said. He heard about four gunshots before he and the others were ordered back to a parking lot.

“A lot of us were arguing with the police, ‘You all need to go in there. You all need to do your jobs.’ Their response was, ‘We can’t do our jobs because you guys are interfering,’” Cazares said.

As for the armed school officer, he was driving nearby but was not on campus when Ramos crashed his truck, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke of condition of anonymity.

Investigators have concluded that school officer was not positioned between the school and Ramos, leaving him unable to confront the shooter before he entered the building, the law enforcement official said.

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco, left, is comforted by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz during a vigil held in honor of the lives lost at Robb Elementary the day before at the Uvalde County Fairplex Arena in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Josie Norris/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Omahar Padillo holds on to his son Omahar Jr., 12, during a community prayer Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Pharr, Texas, for the shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Two family members of one of the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School comfort each other during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Madeleine Rigney, 9, places a stuffed bear to be donated to the shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, during a community prayer Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Pharr, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

The U.S. and Washington state flags fly at half-staff in front of the Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in memory of the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was quick to react to the carnage at a Texas elementary school, sending a Twitter message listing the gun control measures the Democratic-controlled state has taken. He finished with: "Your turn Congress." (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)