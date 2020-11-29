Police: Tear-gassed Polish lawmaker seen as protest threat

Nowacka was one of several lawmakers who attended the protest to monitor events after police used force and tear gas against protesters at other recent demonstrations.

She was sprayed as police tried to remove protesters who had blocked a major thoroughfare after police had prevented them from marching elsewhere in Warsaw. She received medical attention after being sprayed.

Speaking Sunday, Nowacka called the police behavior unnecessary and disproportionate.

“This is how women fighting for their rights are treated in Poland,” Nowacka said.

The protests over Poland’s new abortion law began when the constitutional court, under the influence of the right-wing ruling party, on Oct. 22 banned abortions of fetuses with congenital defects, even when the fetus has no chance of survival at birth.

Police also published a video which they said showed Marta Lempart, a key leader in the Women's Strike movement, insulting and spitting at police on Saturday.

"Away from the television cameras, the attitude of these people looks quite different (than peaceful protesters)," police wrote.

Police use tear gas against an opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, as protesters block a major thoroughfare in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. The police blocked protesters from marching in Warsaw as demonstrations took place across Poland against an attempt to restrict abortion rights and recent use of force by police.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

