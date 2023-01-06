BreakingNews
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after 1 injured in shooting at Perimeter Mall
ajc logo
X

Police: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom

National & World News
Updated 11 minutes ago
Police in the Virginia city of Newport News said an elementary school teacher was shot and suffered life-threatening wounds during an altercation with a 6-year-old student who had a handgun inside a classroom

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.

No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said. The teacher — a woman in her 30s — suffered life-threatening injuries. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters that her condition had improved somewhat by late afternoon.

Police said the child had a handgun in the classroom and that they took that student into custody.

“We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” Drew told reporters. “We have a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired.”

He added that the shooting was not an accident.

Parents and students were reunited at a gymnasium door, Newport News Public Schools said on Facebook.

Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its shipyard, which builds the nation's aircraft carriers and other U.S. Navy vessels.

Richneck has about 550 students who are in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Virginia Department of Education’s website. School officials have already said that there will be no classes at the school on Monday.

Credit: Billy Schuerman

Credit: Billy Schuerman

Credit: Billy Schuerman

Credit: Billy Schuerman

Editors' Picks

Credit: NewsChopper2

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after 1 injured in shooting at Perimeter Mall19m ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Some teachers broke, driving buses, looking to quit, survey says
9h ago

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
7h ago

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
7h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde flips to McCarthy, who still falls short in speaker votes
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Martin Urista

Mexico gives account of violence after 'Chapo' son nabbed
16m ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' cast push back against hate, threats
17m ago
Xander Schauffele withdraws from Kapalua with back injury
20m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
7h ago
Working families resort to hotels for homes
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, able to speak to teammates
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top